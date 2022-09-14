Advantage Truck Group celebrates 10th anniversary of Haulin’ 4 Hunger

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Advantage Truck Group has marked the 10-year anniversary of Haulin’ 4 Hunger, the company’s signature food donation program that helps provide meals to people facing hunger in communities near ATG locations throughout New England.

Founded in 2012 with a single donation of 200 holiday meals near ATG headquarters in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, ATG has expanded the program to food pantry organizations in more communities and increased its impact with quarterly donations of non-perishable food to help meet ongoing need, according to a news release.

This year ATG is increasing donations to provide thousands of non-perishable foods each quarter to hunger-relief organizations near ATG locations and over 4,000 fresh meals this holiday season to food pantry organizations in Central Massachusetts.

Haulin’ 4 Hunger will reach over 30,000 meals donated to community food pantry organizations across three states, the news release stated.

“As we mark the 10-year anniversary of Haulin’ 4 Hunger, our commitment to reducing food insecurity in our communities remains more important than ever,” Kevin G. Holmes, president and CEO of ATG, said. “We are grateful for the continued support that our employees, customers and business partners have for this program.”

This quarter, ATG will hold events at each of its locations to celebrate Haulin’ 4 Hunger and recognize the contributions and dedication of its employees.

“At a time when food prices are rising alongside inflation, every donation is making a difference to local pantries and the people they serve,” the news release stated. “With support from employees and business partners, including Dennis K. Burke, G. Lopes Construction, SelecTrucks of New England, Worcester Railers Hockey Club and UniBank, Haulin’ 4 Hunger is helping bring food to the people who need it most.”

Learn more about Haulin’ 4 Hunger and visit ATG on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.