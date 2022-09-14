Authorities find truck driver in single-vehicle crash died of heart attack

CUPERTINO, Calif. — The driver of a tractor-trailer in a single-vehicle crash in Santa Clara County, California, in June died of a heart attack, according to authorities.
Patch.com reports he crash happened in the morning hours of June 20, around 6:35 a.m., at the 1000 block of Stevens Canyon Road in Cupertino, California.
The Santa Clara Sheriff Office’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Specialist Team (STARS) determined that Gregory Olguin, 57, of Sunnyvale California, suffered a fatal medical event while operating the vehicle. They said that speed was not a contributing factor in the accident. Investigators also didn’t find any mechanical problems with the truck.
