PSI moves Ben Morgan into new role

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Pressure Systems International (P.S.I.) has announced the promotion of Ben Morgan to the newly created position of engineering manager, electronics and integrations.

“At P.S.I. we strive to develop our people and promote from within,” said Ken Kelley, vice president of engineering and innovation. “Ben has demonstrated himself as a strong technical leader, as well as having an excellent commercial perspective.”

According to a company media release, in his new role, Morgan will be responsible for developing electronic solutions supporting P.S.I.’s TireView and TST brands and aligning them with P.S.I.’s commercial strategies. Additionally, he will support the company’s sales organization as a key liaison with its strategic customers.

Ben joined P.S.I. in May 2019, bringing valuable experience from his previous engineering role at Airstream. At P.S.I. he has demonstrated strong leadership skills making significant contributions to teams and projects, according to the release.

Morgan will graduate with an MBA from Texas Tech University in December.