Two plead guilty for defrauding factoring companies, freight brokers and disaster fund

WESTERN KENTUCKY — Yeniseis and Alien Saavedra have pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and disaster fraud.

Yeniseis Saavedra also pleaded guilty to making a false statement to FMCSA and aggravated identity theft.

According to court documents, the co-conspirators defrauded factoring companies by submitting false bills of lading and other documentation. Additionally, Alien received low wage assistance payments authorized by a Presidential Memorandum resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, but Yeniseis and Alien Saavedra failed to report Alien’s earned wages.

In addition, Yeniseis submitted false information on an FMCSA application on behalf of another without their knowledge. Yeniseis also filed and received low wage assistance payments authorized by a Presidential Memorandum resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic with the Kentucky Office of Unemployment on behalf of another person; however, that person was not aware of and never received those benefits.

DOT-OIG is working on this investigation with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Department of Labor-OIG.