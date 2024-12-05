Fleetworthy expands services with Empire Commercial Services acquisition

ALBANY, N.Y. — Fleetworthy has acquired Empire Commercial Services, L.P., a provider of commercial vehicle parking violation management and resolution in New York City.

“The team at Empire Commercial Services has done a tremendous job building a system that helps its customers more efficiently manage violations they receive in NYC and the surrounding area,” said Mike Precia, Fleetworthy president and chief strategy officer. “This acquisition aligns with our mission to deliver our customers a full technology suite that can help fleets manage their businesses more efficiently. We see an opportunity to scale the offerings that Empire provides beyond New York and to other high-density urban areas, and we look forward to collaborating with the Empire team to make that happen.”

According to a company press release, Fleetworthy will now offer a comprehensive technology suite covering all aspects of tolling, weigh station bypass, compliance, safety, and regional parking and traffic violations for commercial fleets of all sizes.

Precia noted that Empire Commercial Services’ platform and expertise in managing parking and other traffic violations for its customers will complement Fleetworthy’s suite of fleet management technology.

According to the release, since Empire Commercial Services’ founding in 1992, the company has processed and defended more than 4 million NYC parking violations, saving commercial fleets more than $200 million in fines by dismissals. Its Summons Management And Resolution Tracking (S.M.A.R.T) System makes it easy for fleets to manage and reconcile parking fines that occur in NYC. In recent years, Empire Commercial Services has expanded its technology offerings to assist fleets with commercial permits and vehicle renewals and manage traffic violations such as speeding tickets, moving violations, and more in the New York metropolitan area.

“Our mission is similar to Fleetworthy’s in that we’re committed to alleviating the operational challenges fleets face, specifically when it comes to managing violations such as parking tickets,” said Joseph Fama, Empire Commercial Services president and CEO. “We’re excited to join Fleetworthy as this agreement will allow our existing customers seamless access to more fleet management solutions that can help mitigate other challenges fleets experience operating in the New York Metropolitan area.”

Under the agreement, Empire Commercial Services will continue to operate under its current brand and retain its scope of business as a Fleetworthy product offering. For Empire Commercial Services customers, there will be no disruption to existing technology and support.