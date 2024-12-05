Freight truck crash destroys ’30 Rock’ actor’s home; 4 injured and 11 cars damaged

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A crash that sent a freight truck careening into a condominium complex in Prince William County on Monday injured four people, damaged 11 cars and destroyed the home of an actor from the NBC sitcom “30 Rock.”

Grizz Chapman, known for sharing the screen with Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan lost his home of two years at the Moorings of Occoquan Condominiums off of Gordon Boulevard near Woodbridge when a freight truck slammed into it Monday morning.

According to NBC4 in Washington the crash was caused by an SUV that pulled in front of the freight truck as the driver headed south on Gordon Boulevard.

Investigators say the SUV’s driver, a 67-year-old man, was trying to make a left on Gordon when he didn’t have the right of way.

The truck T-boned the SUV, the driver lost control and the truck crashed into the building, leaving Chapman without a home and many of his priceless belongings.

Chapman is temporarily living in a hotel while waiting on insurance and will not be able to get into another condo until January. He his hoping to find a permanent place to stay before the holidays.

Investigators said the crash is still under investigation and charges are expected to be filed.