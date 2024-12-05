TheTrucker.com
California man dead in crash in Oregon

By Bruce Guthrie -
A California man is dead after a crash involving his Volvo commercial vehicle and a semi.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday, according to the Oregon State Police media release.

At approximately 11:43 p.m, Oregon State Police say responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5, near milepost 161, in Douglas County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a southbound Volvo commercial motor vehicle and trailer, operated by Sargis Sargsyan, 51 of Glendale, Calif. left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the rear end of a parked Peterbilt commercial motor vehicle and trailer, occupied by Oleksandra Kepina, 29m and Ihor Vasylevskyi, 36, of Rockville, Md.

OSP reports that Sargsyan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the Peterbilt were reportedly uninjured.

The highway was not impacted during the on-scene investigation.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

