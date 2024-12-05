California man dead in crash in Oregon

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday, according to the Oregon State Police media release.
At approximately 11:43 p.m, Oregon State Police say responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5, near milepost 161, in Douglas County.
The preliminary investigation indicated a southbound Volvo commercial motor vehicle and trailer, operated by Sargis Sargsyan, 51 of Glendale, Calif. left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the rear end of a parked Peterbilt commercial motor vehicle and trailer, occupied by Oleksandra Kepina, 29m and Ihor Vasylevskyi, 36, of Rockville, Md.
OSP reports that Sargsyan was pronounced dead at the scene.
The occupants of the Peterbilt were reportedly uninjured.
The highway was not impacted during the on-scene investigation.
