Driver killed in a crash with an unoccupied semi on I-80 in Indiana

LOWELL, Ind. — On Nov. 9 at approximately 1:00 pm, troopers from the Indiana State Police responded to a crash involving a parked, unoccupied semi-tractor/trailer and a Ford Explorer on I-80 westbound at the 9.1 mile-marker, just east of the exit ramp to Grant St.

According to an ISP press release, preliminary investigation by Trooper Regen Smith showed a Volvo tractor pulling double FedEx trailers was parked on the right shoulder. The driver of the semi was outside the vehicle inspecting an air leak between the two trailers when the Ford Explorer left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the rear passenger side of the rear trailer. The collision caused the rear trailer to lurch forward as the Ford continued off the roadway and into the right ditch.

The driver of the Ford was ejected from the vehicle when it came to a final rest in the ditch. The driver was declared deceased by the Lake County Coroner at the scene. Identification of the driver will be released by the Lake County Coroner’s Office once family has been notified.

Troopers were assisted by Gary Fire/EMS, WAFFCO Towing, Lake County Coroner’s Office, and INDOT.