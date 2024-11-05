ELECTION 2024: Hurricanes force relocation of some Florida voting spots

In Pinellas County, Florida, some voters couldn’t go to their usual voting locations because of recent hurricanes. The county, which is home to St. Petersburg, was one of the areas of Florida hardest hit by hurricanes Helene and Milton in recent weeks. The storms flooded tens of thousands of homes and businesses and left debris and sand covering streets. As a result, 25 polling places in the county were relocated, according to the county’s Supervisor of Elections. Voters showing up at their usual polling places were greeted by volunteers who redirected them to their temporary polling places.

Jacksonville voters briefly diverted after suspicious package found in polling place

Voters arriving at a polling place in Jacksonville, Florida, were diverted to another voting location for a short time Tuesday after a suspicious package was found outside.

Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland said in an email that about 20 voters were sent to other locations for about 40 minutes before operations at the polling place resumed. The package ended up being the personal belongings of a homeless person, he said.

Results for 2 North Carolina counties delayed briefly as precincts close later

Two counties in battleground North Carolina will delay turning in their results by 30 minutes after the State Board of Elections agreed to extend the close of voting at two precincts due to technical problems there. The board voted to push the closing time at one precinct in Burke County and another precinct in Wilson County to 8 p.m. According to election officials, likely voters at the Wilson County precinct were unable to cast ballots for almost an hour and a half because a printer needed to generate voter authorization forms wasn’t working. And in Burke County, people couldn’t vote for about 30 or 40 minutes when a precinct laptop computer with the official pollbook had a problem. The state board won’t publish unofficial results from Burke and Wilson counties until voting ends at the precincts. Results in the state’s other 98 counties can be reported at the normal closing time.