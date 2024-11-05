UPDATE: 32 Georgia polling places received bomb threats

Some of the threats were called directly into the locations where voting was happening, while others were called into 911 or received by email, he said.
As a result, voting hours were extended at five polling places in Georgia’s Fulton County that were briefly closed because of bomb threats that were determined to be noncredible.
Each voting location’s hours have were extended for as long as they were closed. The extensions ranged from 10 minutes at one location to 45 minutes at two locations.
