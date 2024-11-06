TheTrucker.com
Federal cybersecurity official say there’s no evidence of widespread fraud in Pennsylvania

By The Associated Press -
A senior official at the federal cybersecurity agency says no nationwide security problems are threatening the integrity of the elections and is pushing back on claims of fraud in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania.
Cait Conley, a senior adviser to the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told reporters tonight that though officials have responded to bomb threats, disinformation and other problems, there are no major incidents with a national-level impact.

Asked about claims of widespread fraud in Pennsylvania being advanced by Trump and some of his supporters, Conley said federal officials had been in close contact with their state and local counterparts across the country and “we see no data or reporting to support these claims.” Multiple Pennsylvania officials, including Gov. Josh Shapiro, have also said they had not seen any signs of cheating and have called the election secure.

