AP projects Trump the winner in North Carolina

The Associated Press projected at 11:18 p.m. EST that former President Donald Trump won the battleground state of North Carolina on Tuesday.
Trump receives the state’s 16 electoral votes after defeating Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.
Trump also won the state in 2016 and 2020, but Democrats had been optimistic they could reverse previous outcomes with campaign spending, canvassing and Harris rallies.
They also tried to link Trump to embattled Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson. But Trump and running mate JD Vance visited North Carolina often during the fall campaign, pushing a more protectionist economic agenda and promises to crack down on illegal immigration and the southern border.
AP’s projections at midnight ET had Trump with 230 electoral votes and Harris garnering 205 with 270 needed to win.
