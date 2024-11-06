AP projects Trump the winner in Georgia

According to the Associated Press, former President Donald Trump has won the swing state of Georgia on Wednesday at 12:48 a.m. Eastern, returning its 16 electoral votes to the Republican column.
Joe Biden narrowly carried Georgia in 2020, but Republicans have won every other Georgia presidential vote since 1996.
Trump tried to overturn his 2020 loss in Georgia, setting off a political and legal struggle that led to his indictment in the state.
While the state has two Democratic U.S. senators, Trump’s victory proves Georgia still has a Republican bent. Six candidates appeared on Georgia ballots, but votes for Claudia De la Cruz and Cornel West weren’t counted.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.