ELECTION 2024: FBI says bomb threats to several states come from Russian email domains, deemed non-credible

The FBI says bomb threats sent to polling locations in several states originate from Russian email domains and have been deemed non-credible.

The FBI did not identify the states in question, but Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said earlier Tuesday that the state’s election process had snuffed out some bomb threats he says came from Russia.

Officials in Fulton County, Georgia, said they got “multiple calls” and the threats forced a brief closure of two polling places.

The bomb threats were among multiple disturbances U.S. officials are tracking. But Cait Conley, a senior adviser to the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told reporters on a call Tuesday that there were no national-level security incidents that were threatening to disrupt the election on a wide scale.

Officials continue to warn of what they say is an unprecedented level of foreign influence and disinformation that they expect will persist beyond Election Day.