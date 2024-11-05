Tennessee authorities turn to public for clues in highway mystery death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an unidentified female found lying in the emergency lane of Interstate 40 eastbound in Roane County, one mile east of exit 340 Rockwood Municipal Airport Road near the 341-mile marker, on Oct. 13, at approximately 8:17 p.m.
According to a THP press release, the unidentified woman succumbed to her injuries at the UT Medical Center. She is African American, 5’3” to 5’5” in height, approximately 38 years old, weighing 170 to 175 pounds, and has a mole on the bridge of her nose. She has no tattoos.
Investigators are actively seeking any information that may help determine her identity. If you have any information regarding her identity or any details on how she came to be at the above location, please call the THP Knoxville District Dispatch Center at 865-544-3380, option 0. The THP urges anyone with information that could aid in this active investigation to reach out.