TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Tennessee authorities turn to public for clues in highway mystery death

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Tennessee authorities turn to public for clues in highway mystery death
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Tennessee authorities turn to public for clues in highway mystery death
Unidentified body discovered on Interstate 40 in Tennessee; authorities appealing to public for help. (Photo courtesy THP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an unidentified female found lying in the emergency lane of Interstate 40 eastbound in Roane County, one mile east of exit 340 Rockwood Municipal Airport Road near the 341-mile marker, on Oct. 13, at approximately 8:17 p.m.

According to a THP press release, the unidentified woman succumbed to her injuries at the UT Medical Center. She is African American, 5’3” to 5’5” in height, approximately 38 years old, weighing 170 to 175 pounds, and has a mole on the bridge of her nose. She has no tattoos.

Investigators are actively seeking any information that may help determine her identity. If you have any information regarding her identity or any details on how she came to be at the above location, please call the THP Knoxville District Dispatch Center at 865-544-3380, option 0. The THP urges anyone with information that could aid in this active investigation to reach out.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE