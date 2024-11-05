Dave Gata takes the helm as HERD’s new president

WINNIPEG — HERD has promoted Dave Gata, one of the company’s earliest hires, to president after over 21 years of embodying and promoting HERD’s commitment to quality and customer first values.

“HERD’s products are about protection, durability, and trust,” said Gata. “I’m excited to lead our team as we bring the same exceptional quality our customers rely on to even more markets across North America.”

HERD’s founder, Marc Daudet, highlighted Dave’s dedication to the company.

“This guy has always had our team’s back, Daudet said. “His leadership and commitment to doing what’s right have shaped the culture and success of HERD from the very beginning.”

According to HERD media release, under Gata’s leadership, HERD will continue to innovate, delivering rugged, dependable vehicle protection products designed to keep customers’ vehicles – and their livelihoods -safe on the road.