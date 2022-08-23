FDOT unveils statewide lane closure notification system

TALLAHASEE, Fla. – In partnership with the Florida Transportation Builders Association and one.network, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced the official start of a one-year statewide technology pilot program that establishes a Lane Closure Notification System (LCNS) – the first of its kind in North America.

According to FDOT, the main goal of the LCNS is to improve the safety of workers by alerting drivers about active work zones or lane closures, and aid motorists in navigating these work zones safely, timely, and efficiently.

“The system leverages the latest GPS and mapping technologies to provide advanced notices to motorists through leading GPS apps and services,” a news release stated.

When using one of these mapping services, drivers will receive work zone notifications in the same manner (for example voice alert and visually) that they receive other alerts along their designated routes, such as for incidents or traffic congestion.

With the new system integrating into mapping services that drivers already use this additional hands-free feature easily enhances the driver’s experience, increases mobility, and improves safety.

“Safety is critical to the mission of FDOT. This innovative real-time Lane Closure Notification System is the first of its kind in North America and will be essential for improving construction worker and motorist safety in work zones across Florida,” Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E., said. “We appreciate the opportunity to be the first in the nation to utilize this state-of-the-art technology and look forward to further collaboration with our construction, maintenance, and technology partners to advance FDOT’s safety goals.”

Overall, the anticipated benefits of the LCNS include:

Reduction in work zone crashes, fatalities, and serious injuries.

Improved worker safety.

More construction lane closures identified and tracked in real-time.

Automatically share real-time lane closure information with travelers via third-party navigation application systems and automated driving systems.

Improved travel time reliability and reduced congestion by informing road users about lane closures.