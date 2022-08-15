Feds aim to reduce road fatalities with new pavement markings

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) is hoping that a new rule to make roadway markings more visible in dark or low light conditions will help save lives.

Under the final rule, the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices for Streets and Highways (MUTCD) will provide a new minimum standard for pavement marking “retroreflectivity” effective Sept. 6.

Retroreflective material reflects light more effectively back to the observer, making pavement markings that include them brighter and more easily seen in dark conditions, according to an FHWA news release.

The rule is also expected to help reduce crashes by enhancing the ability of advanced driver assistance and autonomous vehicle technologies to identify pavement markings more readily.

“FHWA’s number one goal is to reduce highway fatalities and serious injuries wherever and whenever they occur,” Acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack said. “This rule will save lives by helping those traveling see pavement markings more clearly and know what lies ahead, especially in darkness and other instances when visibility is critical.”

The MUTCD, the national standard for traffic control devices used on all streets, highways, bikeways and private roads open to public travel, currently requires that pavement markings be visible at night and that all markings on interstate highways be retroreflective but does not require a minimum level.

“By creating one, FHWA believes state and local transportation agencies can reduce the number of severe crashes that happen in dark, unlighted conditions and result in an annual nighttime fatality rate that is roughly three times the daytime fatality rate,” the news release stated.

The final rule also requires state and local agencies or officials to implement a method within four years for maintaining pavement marking retroreflectivity at or above minimum levels. Pavement marking improvements are also eligible for up to 100 percent Federal-aid funding.