TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Fiery collision with tractor-trailer kills 4 in New Jersey

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Fiery collision with tractor-trailer kills 4 in New Jersey
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Fiery collision with tractor-trailer kills 4 in New Jersey
A fiery collision between a tractor-trailer and car has left four people dead in New Jersey.

NEWARK — A fiery collision between a tractor-trailer and car has left four people dead in New Jersey.

New Jersey 101.5 reports that the crash happened at approximately 4:20 a.m. Saturday, July 23, when a Chevy Malibu went underneath the trailer of the 18-wheeler.

WYNY reports the crash happened around near Frelinghuysen Ave & Evergreen Ave. in Newark.

A third vehicle, a Chrysler 300, was also involved in the crash.

All three vehicles caught on fire.

The driver and all three passengers of the Malibu were killed in the crash and pronounced dead at approximately 6:15 a.m.

First responders rescued the driver of the Chrysler, who was hospitalized and last reported to be in stable but critical condition.

There is no information on the state of the tractor-trailer driver.

The crash is currently under investigation, and the names of those involved have not been released as of this writing.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE