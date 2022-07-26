Fiery collision with tractor-trailer kills 4 in New Jersey

NEWARK — A fiery collision between a tractor-trailer and car has left four people dead in New Jersey.

New Jersey 101.5 reports that the crash happened at approximately 4:20 a.m. Saturday, July 23, when a Chevy Malibu went underneath the trailer of the 18-wheeler.

WYNY reports the crash happened around near Frelinghuysen Ave & Evergreen Ave. in Newark.

A third vehicle, a Chrysler 300, was also involved in the crash.

All three vehicles caught on fire.

The driver and all three passengers of the Malibu were killed in the crash and pronounced dead at approximately 6:15 a.m.

First responders rescued the driver of the Chrysler, who was hospitalized and last reported to be in stable but critical condition.

There is no information on the state of the tractor-trailer driver.

The crash is currently under investigation, and the names of those involved have not been released as of this writing.