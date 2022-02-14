TheTrucker.com
Fire devours tractor-trailer carrying cheese in Kansas

By The Trucker News Staff -
A tractor-trailer carrying a load of cheese caught fire Saturday night near Newton, Kansas. (Courtesy: Newton Fire/EMS)

NEWTON, Kan. — A tractor-trailer carrying a load of cheese caught fire Saturday night near Newton, Kansas.

Details are scarce, but according to a Newton Fire/EMS Facebook post about the incident, the tractor-trailer fire was a result from an accident.

The Kansas Department of Transportation responded with a high loader to spread the melted and burned cheese in the ditch. Emergency Medical Services checked several people at the scene of the fire but all of them declined EMS transport to a hospital.

The Trucker News Staff

