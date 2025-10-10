First responders rescue driver in 5-vehicle crash on I-20 involving 3 big rigs

HIDEAWAY LAKE, Texas — First responders including the Lindale, Texas Fire Department were busy on Thursday working a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 which included three 18-wheelers.
The crash caused extensive damage according to a post on Facebook by the LFD and caused entrapment of one of the passenger vehicle drivers.
The fire department said the trapped person was rescued and transferred into the care of EMS.
Hazmat and towing crews were working on cleanup operations and removing the involved vehicles from the scene, the fire department said.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.