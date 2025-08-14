TheTrucker.com
Florida crash involving four semi trucks injures 2 on Interstate 75

By Bruce Guthrie -
Two were hospitalized after semi-truck overturns on I-75 in Ocala in a multivehicle wreck. (Courtesy WCJB)

OCALA, Fla. — State troopers say five vehicles were involved in an accident on Interstate 75 when a semi truck overturned blocking traffic in Ocala.

Two people were injured on Wednesday afternoon near mile marker 352 according to a report from WCJB in Gainesville, Fla.

All three northbound lanes were blocked when a semi, transporting corn, overturned on I-75 just north of the Silver Springs Boulevard (State Road 40) exit around 3:49 p.m.

Authorities diverted traffic off the interstate at the exit.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews say a semi-truck was headed southbound on the interstate when a tire blew, causing the truck to cross into oncoming traffic.

The semi collided with a Honda Civic and three other semi-trucks. The two occupants of the Honda were trauma alerted to the hospital.

The overturned semi spilled approximately 350 gallons of diesel into the median.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

