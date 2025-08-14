Florida crash involving four semi trucks injures 2 on Interstate 75

OCALA, Fla. — State troopers say five vehicles were involved in an accident on Interstate 75 when a semi truck overturned blocking traffic in Ocala.

Two people were injured on Wednesday afternoon near mile marker 352 according to a report from WCJB in Gainesville, Fla.

All three northbound lanes were blocked when a semi, transporting corn, overturned on I-75 just north of the Silver Springs Boulevard (State Road 40) exit around 3:49 p.m.

Authorities diverted traffic off the interstate at the exit.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews say a semi-truck was headed southbound on the interstate when a tire blew, causing the truck to cross into oncoming traffic.

The semi collided with a Honda Civic and three other semi-trucks. The two occupants of the Honda were trauma alerted to the hospital.

The overturned semi spilled approximately 350 gallons of diesel into the median.