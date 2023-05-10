FMCSA launches inaugural safety week with focus on reducing speeding big rigs

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration (FMCSA) is launching a new commercial motor vehicle (CMV) outreach campaign designed to reduce speeding.

Additionally, FMCSA officials said they will unveil a new public awareness campaign called Our Roads, Our Safety to promote safe driving among all road users.

The two initiatives are part of the FMCSA’s inaugural safety campaign, which began on May 7 and runs through May 13.

The campaign “will raise awareness and share actionable information on improving roadway safety, directly supporting the Department’s National Roadway Safety Strategy (NRSS)’s goal of zero roadway fatalities,” a news release stated.

Each day of the safety week is dedicated to the following safety-related topics: Safer Roads; Safer People; Safer Vehicles; and Safer Speeds, which aligns with the NRSS’s Safe System Approach.

Activities during the week will also focus on young drivers.

On Thursday, May 11, FMCSA will host a stakeholder event (streamed on Facebook Live) highlighting FMCSA’s and the CMV industry’s commitments to the NRSS.

Attendees will hear about specific activities and actions stakeholders are taking to help reach zero deaths on our nation’s roadways.

“FMCSA is committed to safety. We have a responsibility to educate all road users on how to safely share the road with buses, 18-wheelers, and other Commercial Motor Vehicles,” said FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson. “Together we can make a difference in reducing the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities involving large trucks and buses.”