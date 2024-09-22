Fuel spill from tractor trailer crash shuts down Georgia highway

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — An accident involving a tractor trailer and a jeep on Highway 67 near Brooklet-Denmark Road led to a major fuel spill and prolonged road closure Friday evening, according to a report from a local news outlet. Grice Connect reported that emergency crews “worked tirelessly for over eight hours to manage the cleanup, ensuring the road was safe for travel,” the report stated.
The Georgia State Patrol stated that the southbound tractor trailer failed to stop at the traffic signal, striking a northbound jeep traveling on Brooklet-Denmark as it entered the intersection. The impact reportedly ruptured the truck’s fuel tanks, releasing over 200 gallons of diesel fuel onto the roadway.
