Fuel spill from tractor trailer crash shuts down Georgia highway

By Bruce Guthrie -
A spill as a result of a crash in Georgia shut down the highway for several hours. (COURTESY OF GRICE CONNECT)

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — An accident involving a tractor trailer and a jeep on Highway 67 near Brooklet-Denmark Road led to a major fuel spill and prolonged road closure Friday evening, according to a report from a local news outlet. Grice Connect reported that emergency crews “worked tirelessly for over eight hours to manage the cleanup, ensuring the road was safe for travel,” the report stated.

The Georgia State Patrol stated that the southbound tractor trailer failed to stop at the traffic signal, striking a northbound jeep traveling on Brooklet-Denmark as it entered the intersection. The impact reportedly ruptured the truck’s fuel tanks, releasing over 200 gallons of diesel fuel onto the roadway.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Bruce Guthrie
