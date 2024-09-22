Construction crews set to begin maintenance on 4 Idaho Falls bridges

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – According to a report from East Idaho News, starting Monday, traffic will be detoured and shifted as part of a project to apply epoxy overlays to maintain and protect four bridges in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
On Monday, Cannon Builders will reportedly start applying the overlays which are epoxy resin mixed with an aggregate to prevent the intrusion of corrosive salts and water that can corrode the reinforcing steel within bridges.
Schedules are subject to change, as the process is weather-dependent to ensure proper application and curing. The following bridge work is scheduled:
- Bridgeport Drive over the Moody Canal will be closed Monday, Sept. 23, through Tuesday, Sept. 24.
- Snake River Parkway bridge crossing work between Utah and Pioneer is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 23, through Tuesday, September 24. Traffic will be shifted to one side with a single lane in each direction between Utah and Pioneer.
- Garfield Street over the Idaho Canal is scheduled to close at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, and reopen Thursday, Sept. 26.
- Southpoint Boulevard over the German Canal will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, and open Thursday, Sept. 26.
Authorites urge drivers to reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zones.
