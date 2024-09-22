Florida deputy dies in crash with semi on the way home from shift

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of a deputy. In statement on social media, the Hilsborough County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the death.

“It is with profound sadness and deep sympathy that Sheriff Chad Chronister and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announce the loss of a deputy following a fatal crash,” the post stated.

Deputy Darell Brown, 40, was killed on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at approximately 7:45 a.m., Chronister stated, “after a collision involving a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 301 just north of Stacy Road in Thonotosassa.”

Brown joined HCSO in January 2015 and served as a detention deputy in both detention facilities. Most recently, he served in the booking U\unit at the Orient Road Jail. The father of five was heading home from a shift at the booking unit at the time of the crash.

Sheriff Chad Chronister says that the trucker “did everything he could” to avoid hitting Brown’s F150, but the two vehicles collided anyway, killing Brown “instantly.”

Chronister told local media outlets that the force of the crash pushed Brown’s pickup about 100 yards down the road as the semi truck jacknifed. The truck driver was reportedly also hurt in the crash, but sustained injuries that were non life threatening.

“Our hearts break for the family, friends, and loved ones of Deputy Brown as they navigate this incomprehensible loss,” said Sheriff Chronister. “This tragedy comes at an incredibly difficult time, as our Sheriff’s Office still grieves the loss of Deputy White. I humbly ask the community to pray for all those impacted by these painful losses. Deputy Brown was more than just a colleague; he was a friend, a mentor, and a source of inspiration to many. His genuine warmth, commitment, and compassionate spirit left a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to know him.”

Deputy Brown was off-duty driving his personal vehicle at the time of the crash. The Florida Highway Patrol will conduct the crash investigation.