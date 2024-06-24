Georgia DOT schedules open houses on I-285 toll lanes

The project will add two barrier-separated lanes in both directions of the so-called Perimeter Highway between South Atlanta Road and Henderson Road and on Georgia 400 from south of the Glenridge Connector north to the vicinity of the North Springs MARTA station.

I-285 perennially ranks among the most congested stretches of highway in the nation, averaging 250,000 to 300,000 vehicles per day. The toll lanes are aimed at reducing congestion to provide more reliable trip times.

Georgia’s State Transportation Board voted last month to move forward with the project.

The open houses are part of a public comment period on the project that ends July 29. Here is the schedule for the four open houses:

July 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Spring Hall Event Center, Doraville

July 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Campbell Middle School, Smyrna

July 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Dunwoody City Hall

July 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. – City Springs, Sandy Springs

GDOT’s project team also will host two live virtual sessions, one on July 9 from 5-7 p.m. and another on July 17 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Access details will be added on the day of the sessions at the project’s web page at https://i285topendexpresslanes-gdot.hub.arcgis.com.

The DOT also is working with MARTA to add a transit component to the project.

“These are two processes running commensurate with each other and integrated together,” Georgia Commissioner of Transportation Russell McMurry told members of the State Transportation Board Thursday.

MARTA is planning to run bus-rapid transit routes along I-285, with stops at a combination of new stations and existing MARTA stations.