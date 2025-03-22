Georgia lawmakers approve $300M in farm and timber tax breaks after Hurricane Helene

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers on Friday approved tax breaks for farmers and timber owners harmed by Hurricane Helene that could be worth nearly $300 million.
House members voted unanimously to send the bill to Gov. Brian Kemp for his approval.
“This is a part of the Hurricane Helene recovery package that specifically addresses issues for farmers and foresters,” said House Majority Whip James Burchett, a Republican from Waycross.
The tax breaks come on top of $862 million in spending that Georgia lawmakers earlier allotted for Hurricane Helene relief after the storm caused billions of dollars in damage when it cut across the eastern half of the state in September.
The bill would exempt federal crop insurance and disaster payments to farmers because of Helene damage from Georgia state income taxes. That could be worth $140 million.
Farmers in Georgia are already collecting hundreds of millions in crop insurance payments. Georgia officials estimate the state’s farmers are also likely to collect $2.4 billion in federal disaster relief payments from the $30.8 billion allocated to cover disaster losses in a December law passed by Congress.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week began accepting applications for $10 billion in aid to farmers nationwide due to losses suffered because of rising fertilizer prices and lower prices for crops, meeting a deadline imposed by Congress and cited last week in Atlanta by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins. But the department has not yet disbursed any of the other aid despite rising frustration among farmers.
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.