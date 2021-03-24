Highway construction firms oppose PennDOT’s bridge toll plan

By
The Associated Press
-
135
Girard Point Bridge
Philadelphia’s double-decked Girard Point Bridge on Interstate 95 is one of nine bridges being considered for tolling by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to pay for reconstruction. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A prominent highway construction trade association on Wednesday, March 24, came out against a state plan to toll up to nine major bridges around Pennsylvania in need of repairs as lawmakers move to block the plan. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s top transportation official disputed the trade association’s criticisms.

The Associated Pennsylvania Constructors generally supports tolling to underwrite transportation projects, but the organization’s executive vice president, Robert Latham, told the House Transportation Committee that the cost of private financing would drive up project costs.

Latham also said relying on tolling to cover construction costs is risky.

However, Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian said she expects the projects to be financed with lower-cost municipal bonds under a federal program. In addition, financing the reconstruction projects isn’t as risky as financing a new bridge project because studies show that the bridges have stable daily traffic flows.

The Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association also opposes the proposed tolls.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Senate is advancing legislation to require the Legislature’s approval of any proposed transportation project with a user fee.

Gramian has said the tolls are necessary because PennDOT has less than half the cash it needs to keep Pennsylvania’s highways and bridges in good condition and ease major traffic bottlenecks. Borrowing the money against existing revenue would take money away from other construction projects, she has said.

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR