Women of Trucking: Natashia Gregoire inspired by ‘front-row view’ of trucking industry

In honor of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF) recognizes the growing number of women who are supporting the trucking industry and working to keep America moving forward.

As the managing director of communications and culture for FedEx Freight, Natashia Gregoire oversees FedEx’s corporate communications, including internal and external communications, as well as the company’s culture; diversity, equity and inclusion; and citizenship efforts.

Gregoire started at FedEx in 2012 and has supported the FedEx global business through a number of communications roles. In 2019, she transitioned to her current role in 2019, an opportunity she says allows her “to truly learn more about the day-to-day operations up close.”

“Over the past two years at (FedEx) Freight, it’s been remarkable to be among our incredible team members who move the goods we consume and show up day after day to transport essential supplies during the pandemic,” Gregoire said. “I feel so lucky to have this front-row view to how trucking moves our economy.”

The best thing about working in the trucking industry, she said, is getting to know people and hear their personal stories.

“Every day, I get to hear and learn so much about our drivers — the places they have been, the experiences they have and the impacts they are making for our customers and communities,” she explained. “It is truly amazing work, and I am excited to be a part of telling those stories every day.”

Gregoire encourages other women to consider the diverse career opportunities available to women in the trucking industry, from driving commercial vehicles to serving in support and leadership roles.

“Trucking, like any other industry, needs professionals of all types — HR, finance, marketing, etc.,” she said. “I encourage women to explore the opportunities that trucking has to offer and find their lane.

“I know some amazing, trail-blazing women in the industry who are paving the way from the cabs of our trucks to the executive offices of companies like FedEx Freight,” she continued. “Ten years ago, I would not have envisioned myself working in trucking, but today I’m serving in a leadership role that is helping to shape the culture of the organization.”