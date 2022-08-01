TheTrucker.com
I-55 bridge inspections in Memphis to cause traffic delays

By The Trucker News Staff -
Expect delays in the coming weeks along the Interstate 55 bridge in Memphis. (Courtesy: Wikipedia)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Expect delays in the coming weeks along the Interstate 55 bridge in Memphis.

On Monday, Aug. 1, inspectors with the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) began performing a routine bridge inspection on the bridge, which travels over the Mississippi River.

The inspection is expected to last about three weeks.

Inspection details:

Northbound outside lanes

  • 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Southbound outside lanes

  • 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

ARDOT officials say they are currently only closing the outside lanes, one at a time.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

