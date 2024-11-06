I-57 takes center stage: ARDOT to host event for official designation on Thursday

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. — The public is invited to join elected officials, members of the Arkansas Highway Commission, Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) leadership, and other community leaders at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, in Beebe to celebrate the official designation of portions of U.S. Highway 67 as Interstate 57.

“Designating the sections of U.S. Highway 67 that already meet Interstate standards as Interstate 57 highlights this route and the cities and counties along this route for economic growth and job creation,” said Alec Farmer, Arkansas Highway Commission chairman. “This designation’s true value is connecting this north-south interstate route from Interstates 30 and 40 in central Arkansas via an existing Interstate 57 Mississippi River Bridge with many of the nation’s other primary east-west routes such as Interstates 70, 80 and 90 – better connecting Arkansas with the rest of the country.”

According to an ARDOT press release, the event will take place in the Centennial Bank Gymnasium on the Arkansas State University – Beebe campus. See attached map for location details.

Currently, Interstate 57 is a 400-mile north-south corridor stretching from Chicago, Ill., south to Sikeston, Mo.

The event will commemorate the conversion of 110 miles of U.S. Highway 67 to Interstate 57 between North Little Rock and Walnut Ridge in Arkansas. The entirety of the 240-mile Future Interstate 57 Corridor from North Little Rock to Sikeston, Mo. was deemed a “High Priority Corridor.” This paved the way for the route to become an Interstate Highway. Since then, work on the corridor has continued and funding has been allocated for portions of the future link between Walnut Ridge and the Missouri State Line.

According to the release, hen Interstate 57 is complete, regional mobility will be improved for all users of the transportation system. Interstate 57 will reduce truck traffic congestion along Interstate 40 between West Memphis and Little Rock and along Interstate 55 between West Memphis and Sikeston, Mo.

“The designation of Interstate 57 is the culmination of years of collaboration, planning, and perseverance,” said Lorie Tudor, ARDOT director. “This designation is great news for commerce in Arkansas as it increases mobility between the south-central United States and the Midwest. We are extremely proud of this milestone and are grateful to all our partners who helped make it happen.”