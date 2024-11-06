Trucking industry leaders, organizations react to Trump’s Victory

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations president and CEO Chris Spear along with a number of other organizations have issued statements regarding the re-election of President Donald J Trump.

“We congratulate President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance on their victory and look forward to working with their transition team and new administration in the days and months ahead,” Spear said. “President Trump made trucking a priority throughout his first term and partnered with us to enact policies that strengthened the supply chain, grew the economy, and delivered for all Americans. His second term offers an historic opportunity to build upon that record and show why the best approach to governing is one paved by common sense. That begins by replacing EPA’s electric-truck rule with national emission standards that are technologically achievable and account for the operational realities of our essential industry.

Spear added that the next four years will present big decisions for the nation.

“As we tackle these challenges and opportunities together, the Trump Administration and 119th Congress will find a constructive partner in ATA. With the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act set to expire next year, ATA stands ready to work across the aisle on Capitol Hill to achieve pro-growth tax reform, including repealing the century-old, punitive federal excise tax on heavy-duty trucks and trailers that penalizes our industry for investing in newer, cleaner, and safer equipment. We also look forward to working with the Trump Administration and Congress on a host of policies to support our workforce, protect the right of independent truckers to choose their own career path, and end lawsuit abuse by restoring balance and fairness to the civil justice system.”

Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA)

“OOIDA and the 150,000 small business truckers we represent congratulate Donald Trump and J.D. Vance on their resounding victory,” said Todd Spencer, OOIDA president. “We look forward to working with the Trump Administration and congressional allies to advance a pro-trucker agenda, which includes expanding truck parking, stopping unworkable environmental mandates, and preventing a dangerous speed limiter mandate.”

Spencer also noted that vice president-elect J.D. Vance is officially on the record as a cosponsor of OOIDA’s top two legislative priorities.

S.1034 – Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act – “Most folks probably don’t realize that 70% of American freight is transported by truck, yet incredibly there is only 1 parking spot for every 11 trucks on the road,” Spencer said. “When truck drivers don’t have a designated place to park, they end up parking on the side of the road, near exit ramps, or elsewhere. This isn’t safe for the driver and it’s not safe for others on the road.”

According to Spencer, truckers are legally obligated to comply with ‘Hours of Service’ Regulations from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. It is estimated that truckers spend approximately one hour per day looking for safe parking, which cuts down on time driving to their destination. According to a study commissioned by the Federal Highway Administration, 98% of truck drivers say they regularly experience difficulty finding safe parking, and are forced to park on an exit ramp, on the side of an interstate, or other unsafe areas. The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act will allocate funds to create thousands of safe parking spots for trucks and make necessary improvements to existing truck parking areas.

S.2671 – DRIVE Act – “Studies and research have already proven what we were all taught long ago in driver’s ed classes – that traffic is safest when vehicles all travel at the same relative speed, limiting trucks to speeds below the flow of traffic increases interactions between vehicles, which can lead to more crashes,” Spencer said.

Truckload Carriers Association

“Our nation has spoken, and TCA congratulates our 47th President Donald J Trump on his decisive victory in the general election,” the TCA said in a press release. “As an association, we look forward to working with his administration and the next Congress to advance the priorities that our truckload membership has identified important to keeping America moving.”