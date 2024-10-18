Indiana crash sends man to hospital

KOSCIUSKO, COUNTY, Ind. — An afternoon crash on US 30 between a semi and a van resulted in a man being flown from the scene due to his injuries, according to a release from the Indiana State Police.

Police say on October 17, at approximately 2:41 p.m., Master Trooper Alan Lehman responded to a crash in the eastbound lanes of US 30 between a semi and a cargo van.

The trooper’s preliminary investigation indicated that a white 2014 Mercedes van, driven by Felix Farinola, 49 of Harrisburg, Pa., was traveling eastbound on US 30 in the right lane behind a blue 2006 Peterbilt towing a covered trailer. The Peterbilt came to a stop for the red light at the intersection with SR 19 when the Mercedes failed to stop in time and collided with the rear of the trailer. Farinola was flown from the crash scene to a hospital in Ft. Wayne due to injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of Peterbilt, Michael Worsham, 74 of Bourbon, Ind., was not injured in the crash.

“While neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to factors in this crash it is suspected that Farinola was following too closely,” the release stated. “Farinola’s condition is unknown at the time of this release.”

The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Mentone Police Department, Etna Green Fire, and Lutheran EMS.