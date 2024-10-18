Werner recognized for commitment to employ and support veterans

OMAHA, Neb.— Werner has been recognized with the National Award for Outstanding Large Employer of Veterans by the American Legion for its dedicated vision to hiring and supporting veterans.

“We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award,” said Greg Hamm, vice president of Field and Government Recruiting. “We are committed to providing meaningful employment opportunities and a supportive work environment for veterans.”

Established in 1969, the Veterans Employment and Education Commission’s Employer Awards Program honors companies demonstrating exceptional commitment to hiring and supporting veteran employees.

“With approximately 20% of its workforce as veterans, Werner offers uniquely designed programs and benefits tailored toward the military community,” the company said in a press release. Werner has a long history of supporting veterans, offering various programs and initiatives to help them transition into successful civilian careers.”

The programs include:

Veteran Hiring Initiatives: Targeted recruitment efforts to attract and hire qualified veteran candidates.

Targeted recruitment efforts to attract and hire qualified veteran candidates. Mentorship Programs: Pairing veterans with experienced mentors to provide guidance and support.

Pairing veterans with experienced mentors to provide guidance and support. Skills Training and Development: Opportunities for veterans to enhance their skills and advance their careers.

“Our commitment to the military community is unwavering,” said Nathan Meisgeier, president and chief legal officer. “We’re proud of our team’s work to support our nation’s heroes. These awards reflect our dedication to creating a thriving environment for veterans and their families.”