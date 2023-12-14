Indiana DOT highway plan includes truck parking

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced plans to execute an improvement project for interstate rest areas and welcome centers over the next 10 years.

The plan includes truck parking.

According to INDOT, the objective is to modernize current facilities while constructing new ones, improve existing parking and convert some parking areas to semi-truck parking facilities.

INDOT operates 26 rest areas and welcome center facilities in 17 regions statewide along Indiana’s highways.

INDOT is estimating an investment of more than $600 million for the improvements of 21 rest areas and welcome centers statewide, aiming to be completed by the end of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2034.

The purpose of all INDOT rest areas — and welcome centers — is designed to provide a relaxing and informative experience for all travelers.

To ensure this, the rest area facilities include various buildings, restroom facilities, water fountains, picnic areas, vending services, numerous other site amenities, driving information and different tourism-and traveler-related services. Each facility has parking for passenger vehicles and more than 1,400 spaces allocated for tractor-trailers.

When the improvement plan is completed by the estimated deadline, INDOT projects that there will be an additional 1,100 tractor-trailer parking spaces statewide.

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) requires rest areas and welcome centers on state highways. Since FHWA funding is used to build rest areas, federal laws govern the use of rest areas, and they prohibit the commercialization and privatization of rest areas as well as access to the rest areas/welcome centers from a private business or commercial location and access from a local road, either by vehicle or a pedestrian walkway.