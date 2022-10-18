TheTrucker.com
The Nation

InDoT temporarily suspends oversize, overweight loads on I-65 bridge

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   InDoT temporarily suspends oversize, overweight loads on I-65 bridge
Reading Time: < 1 minute
InDoT temporarily suspends oversize, overweight loads on I-65 bridge
The Indiana Department of Transportation  is temporarily suspending active oversize and overweight permits for loads traveling on the Interstate-65 bridge over State Road 46 (mile marker 68) in Bartholomew County, Indiana, effective today, Oct. 18.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation  is temporarily suspending active oversize and overweight permits for loads traveling on the Interstate-65 bridge over State Road 46 (mile marker 68) in Bartholomew County, Indiana, effective today, Oct. 18.

The temporary permit suspension is to accommodate bridge inspection activities in the area. Carriers with a current OS/OW permit for this route must file for a new permit and routing on the State’s Motor Carrier Services portal at motorcarrier.dor.in.gov.

Indiana law states that drivers must obtain an oversize and/or overweight vehicle permit before traveling on Indiana roads if their vehicle exceeds:

  • 13 feet 6 inches in height.
  • 8 feet 6 inches in width.
  • 53 feet (semi-tractor-semi-trailer combination) in length.
  • 80,000 pounds gross vehicle weight (subject to axle weights).

Two-vehicle combinations totaling 60 feet, or more are not eligible for OSW permits unless the vehicle is registered as a tractor trailer or one of the vehicles is a fifth-wheel travel trailer.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE