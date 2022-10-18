InDoT temporarily suspends oversize, overweight loads on I-65 bridge

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation is temporarily suspending active oversize and overweight permits for loads traveling on the Interstate-65 bridge over State Road 46 (mile marker 68) in Bartholomew County, Indiana, effective today, Oct. 18.
The temporary permit suspension is to accommodate bridge inspection activities in the area. Carriers with a current OS/OW permit for this route must file for a new permit and routing on the State’s Motor Carrier Services portal at motorcarrier.dor.in.gov.
Indiana law states that drivers must obtain an oversize and/or overweight vehicle permit before traveling on Indiana roads if their vehicle exceeds:
- 13 feet 6 inches in height.
- 8 feet 6 inches in width.
- 53 feet (semi-tractor-semi-trailer combination) in length.
- 80,000 pounds gross vehicle weight (subject to axle weights).
Two-vehicle combinations totaling 60 feet, or more are not eligible for OSW permits unless the vehicle is registered as a tractor trailer or one of the vehicles is a fifth-wheel travel trailer.
