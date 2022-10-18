TheTrucker.com
Diesel prices continue to rise

Diesel prices have fluctuated at or below $5 a gallon since early August, when average prices dipped below $5 for the first time since March.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Diesel prices are rising again as the war between Ukraine and Russia continues to rage and OPEC+ makes good on its promise to decrease the number of barrels per day it feeds into the market.

According to the latest statistics from the Energy Information Administration, the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel is currently $5.339 per gallon, up from $5.224 on Oct. 10 and $4.836 on Oct. 3.

