Iowa 80 Truckstop to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics May 10-16

WALCOTT, Iowa — The Iowa 80 Truckstop Hy-Vee Pharmacy to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics starting Monday, May 10.
The clinics are open to anyone ages 18 and older, and will be conducted on the third floor of the main building at the Iowa 80. Both the Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson single shot vaccines will be offered.
Clinic dates and time are set for:
- Monday, May 10: 2-4 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 13: 5-8 p.m.
- Thursday, May 14: 5-8 p.m.
- Friday, May 15: 5-8 p.m.
- Saturday, May 16: 5-8 p.m.
To make an appointment for a vaccine during the Iowa 80 clinics, visit iowa80truckstop.com/vaccine. Walk-ins are also welcome.
For questions about appointments or the vaccines, call Hy-Vee Pharmacy at 563-359-3120.