Iowa caps monetary civil liability for trucking companies, drivers

DES MOINES, Iowa — The state of Iowa has enacted a new law capping the amount of money a trucking company or commercial driver can be sued for related to non-economic damages after a wreck.
The cap for pain, suffering and emotional distress, etc., in cases that involve death or personal injury is now set at $5 million, according to ACT 228, which was signed by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Friday, May 12.
The cap won’t apply if the following items are determined by the court:
- If the driver is operating a commercial motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration, as defined in section 321J.1, of .04 or more.
- If the driver is operating a commercial motor vehicle under the influence of a drug.
- If the driver refuses to submit to chemical testing.
- If the driver is committing a felony involving the use of a motor vehicle.
- The use of a commercial motor vehicle involving the manufacturing, distributing or dispensing of a controlled substance as defined in section 124.101; not including the lawful transport for hire of a controlled substance.
- If the driver knowing operates a commercial motor vehicle without a proper license or while their commercial driver’s license is revoked, suspended or canceled. Or while the person is otherwise disqualified from operating a commercial motor vehicle.
- If the driver is operating a commercial motor vehicle without the possession of a commercial driver’s license or commercial learner’s permit valid for the vehicle operated.
- If the driver is operating a commercial motor vehicle involving an act or practice of human trafficking.
- If the driver is operating recklessly.
- If the driver is using an electronic communication device while driving.
- If the driver is speeding 15 miles per hour or more over the legal speed limit.
- If the driver is violating any state or local law or ordinance restricting or prohibiting the use of a mobile telephone, computer, tablet or other device that is not a part of the vehicle while operating the vehicle.
The cap will be adjusted for inflation by the secretary of state on Jan. 1, 2028, and on Jan. 1 of each even-numbered year thereafter.
