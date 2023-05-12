TheTrucker.com
Armstrong Transport Group recognized as a ‘US Best Managed Company’

Armstrong Transport Group recognized as a ‘US Best Managed Company’
For the second year in a row, Armstrong Transport Group has received an award for U.S. Best Managed Company.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Armstrong Transport Group has been selected as a 2023 U.S. Best Managed Company.

Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams, according to a news release.

This is the second consecutive year that Armstrong Transport Group has been honored as a designee.

“Armstrong is honored to be named a US Best Managed Company for the second year in a row, a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team who continue to drive our success,” said Dave Morris, chief financial officer at Armstrong Transport Group. “We are particularly proud of our significant growth in the US market, continuing our investments in innovative technology, and prioritizing our people and culture. We look forward to building on this achievement and continuing to deliver exceptional value and services to our customers and agent network.”

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
