Armstrong Transport Group recognized as a ‘US Best Managed Company’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Armstrong Transport Group has been selected as a 2023 U.S. Best Managed Company.

Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams, according to a news release.

This is the second consecutive year that Armstrong Transport Group has been honored as a designee.

“Armstrong is honored to be named a US Best Managed Company for the second year in a row, a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team who continue to drive our success,” said Dave Morris, chief financial officer at Armstrong Transport Group. “We are particularly proud of our significant growth in the US market, continuing our investments in innovative technology, and prioritizing our people and culture. We look forward to building on this achievement and continuing to deliver exceptional value and services to our customers and agent network.”