Truck driver arrested after sideswiping another rig’s trailer on I-70 in Putnam County, Indiana

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A 32-year-old Indianapolis truck driver has been arrested for driving under the influence after his rig sideswiped another semi’s trailer along Interstate 70 on May 11.

According to an Indiana State Police report, Benjamin Polk was driving a 2021 Freightliner westbound near the 32 mile marker when, during an attempt to pass, he sideswiped a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by 37-year-old Jean Cadet of State College, Pennsylvania.

Polk then overcorrected, causing his semi to tip over onto the driver’s side. Cadet immediately applied his brakes as Polk’s overturned truck continued sliding westbound, eventually coming to rest in front of Cadet’s stopped rig, according to the police report.

“After coming to a stop, Polk immediately climbed out of the passenger side window and attempted to flee from the accident scene. Correctional officers from a transport vehicle observed Polk running and were able to apprehend him until troopers could arrive at the accident scene,” the report states.

Master Trooper Bradbury spoke to Polk and said he immediately detected signs of intoxication.

Polk refused to submit to any field sobriety test and to a certified chemical test; he was then transported to the Putnam County Hospital after complaining of pain.

Once cleared medically, Polk was transported to the Putnam County Jail, where he was incarcerated. No other injuries were reported.

I-70 westbound near 32 mile marker was reduced to one lane for cleanup for approximately three hours, police said.