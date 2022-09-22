TheTrucker.com
The Nation

J.B. Hunt provides Arkansas football team with new equipment truck

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   J.B. Hunt provides Arkansas football team with new equipment truck
Reading Time: < 1 minute
J.B. Hunt provides Arkansas football team with new equipment truck
Arkansas Razorbacks Head Football Coach Sam Pittman sits behind the wheel of a new International LoneStar tractor that was given to his team by J.B. Hunt. The rig will be used to haul the football team's equipment. A dry van was also included in the donation. (Courtesy: Sam Pittman via Twitter)

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE