J.B. Hunt provides Arkansas football team with new equipment truck

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Lowell, Arkansas-based J.B. Hunt has given the University of Arkansas football team a brand new International LoneStar rig, complete with dry van, to haul equipment.

The truck and trailer are decked out in Razorback red with the tractor featuring a paint scheme that mimics a hog on the front end. The trailer is emblazoned with the words “Arkansas Football.”

Arkansas Head Football Coach Sam Pittman posed for a photo behind the wheel of the rig on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Pittman posted the picture on his Twitter account, saying, “Thanks so much to @JBHuntDrivers for this beauty! Just in time to head to Arlington. #muchappreciated #gohogs #prouddamnstate”



@JBHuntDrivers tweeted back: “Looks great, Coach! Rolling up to Arlington in style!”

The Razorbacks (3-0) take on the Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) Saturday, Sept. 24, in the Southwest Classic in Arlington, Texas. The road trip will mark the inaugural run for the new big rig.