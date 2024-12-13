JT Logistics driver’s moving tribute to late husband and fallen veterans

JT Logistics has donated specialized services to transport from Maine to Iowa over 11,500 wreaths to Iowa’s nine cemeteries, including Iowa Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, Dec. 11th, in preparation for the wreath-laying ceremonies with Wreaths Across America (WAA) on Saturday.

Serving as one of JT Logistics’ Honor Fleet drivers for the third consecutive year, Jane Good participated in this meaningful initiative. Good, a former lawyer who became a trucker to honor her late husband, shared her personal connection to the mission.

“It is a blessing to honor my late husband Eugene and other fallen veterans in this way. We ensure their memories and sacrifices for this country are never forgotten,” said Good said. “I’m grateful JT Logistics prioritizes resources for transporting these special wreaths for our community to remember our veterans, while our staff ensures that our clients make the holiday season memorable for their customers by providing efficient, timely warehousing and fulfillment services during peak season.”

WAA, a non-profit organization based in Columbia Falls, Maine, is prepping for its annual National Wreaths Across America Day ceremonies honoring our nation’s fallen veterans – part of a year-long mission to remember, honor, and teach – on Saturday, Dec. 14th.

This year, over 700 trucks will transport wreaths across America to more than 4,000 participating locations in all 50 states and overseas, supported by over 3 million volunteers.

According to a company media release, JT Logistics offers dedicated and public facilities, with long-term, short-term, and cross-docking contracts. The company’s staff specialize in handling, picking, and kitting, with various packaging and bagging options, as well as returns management. Additionally, the 3PL’s in-house fleet with a dedicated team of drivers transports specialty loads, while the company nurtures carrier relationships with its full-service freight brokerage.

“It is an honor to be able to serve my fallen brothers and sisters in arms by bringing the wreaths to be placed on their graves. The Iowa veteran cemetery holds a special place in my heart because that’s where my best friend is buried,” said Edward Dolsen, Jr., driver, JT Logistics. “We ensure their memories and sacrifices for this country are never forgotten. I am grateful that JT Logistics allows me to haul these precious wreaths to honor these fallen heroes.”

Through initiatives like Wreaths Across America, JT Logistics reaffirms its commitment to honoring the sacrifices of our veterans and strengthening communities nationwide, the release said.

“Our sponsorship of Wreaths Across America allows us to honor Iowa’s fallen soldiers and their families. Transporting wreaths from the nonprofit’s headquarters in Maine to our state’s cemeteries enables communities to remember veterans and reflect on the value of freedom,” said Jamie Cord, president and CEO, JT Logistics. “National Wreaths Across America Day gives our team and nation the opportunity to briefly pause from our busy schedules during the holiday season to reflect on the true spirit of giving.”

For more information about year-round Wreaths Across America initiatives, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.