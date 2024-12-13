Streamlining freight claims for brokers: Tai Software and FreightClaims.com team up

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Tai Software is integrating with FreightClaims.com to organize the traditionally manual, slow, and error-prone process of freight claims management, according to Tai.

“We wanted to tackle one of the most time-consuming challenges in freight management,” said Daniel Ely, chief product officer, Tai Software. “By partnering with FreightClaims.com, brokers and logistics managers can resolve freight claims faster and enhance the customer experience. Best of all, they’ll have the tools to confidently scale their business.”

According to a company press release, freight claims are an inevitable part of logistics that often lead to frustration and stress due to delays, miscommunications, and incomplete documentation. Communicating with carriers about claims often further confuses and delays settlements, which has a detrimental effect on customer satisfaction and the bottom line. Manual processes and fragmented systems exacerbate these issues, causing even more delays and errors.

With the integration of FreightClaims.com, Tai introduces an automated, end-to-end claims management solution that provides freight brokers and logistics managers with an efficient, centralized tool for handling claims. Brokers can file, track, and manage claims without leaving the platform. This approach eliminates the need to toggle between systems, enhancing operational efficiency. The results are faster resolutions, improved transparency, and an elevated customer experience.

Key Features and Benefits

Automated Claims Processing

Automate claims submission, tracking, and management to minimize errors and accelerate resolutions.

Intuitive, Guided Process

Submit claims easily with a user-friendly three-step wizard. The system will run automated documentation checks, ensuring compliance with carrier requirements.

Centralized Claims Management

Store all claims-related data and documentation on one platform. This will enhance transparency and reduce administrative burdens.

Improved Communication and Collaboration

Bridge communication gaps between shippers, carriers, and brokers with automated notifications, status updates, and multi-party tracking.

Enhanced Compliance and Documentation

Ensure regulatory compliance with robust documentation tools, including Optical Character Recognition (OCR) capabilities, to extract data accurately and improve audit readiness.

“By leveraging the combined capabilities of FreightClaims.com and Tai TMS, freight brokers can optimize their claims management processes, leading to increased productivity and a stronger focus on customer service,” said Michael Schember, CEO of Freightclaims.com.

Tai Software’s commitment to innovation is the driving force behind this new partnership. The FreightClaims.com integration equips Tai’s customers with more tools to thrive in a competitive, ever-evolving industry.