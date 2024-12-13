Drug traffickers thought they could get away with this sneaky jicama trick – see what happened next

PHARR, Texas – The U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the Pharr International Bridge this week seized nearly $7.5 million in methamphetamine concealed within a tractor trailer hauling jicama.
“Seizures like this one illustrate the scourge of hard narcotics like methamphetamine and the determination, vigilance and experience of our frontline CBP officers to utilize their training, experience and resources to prevent it from entering the U.S. and causing further harm,” said Carlos Rodriguez, Port Director Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.
On Dec. 9, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer making entry from Mexico. The tractor trailer was selected for inspection, which included utilization of non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and CBP canines. After physically inspecting the tractor trailer, officers discovered a total of 892 packages containing 838 pounds (380.28 kg) of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the conveyance. The methamphetamine has a total estimated street value of $7,494,558.
CBP OFO seized the narcotics, tractor and trailer. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure