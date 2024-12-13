TheTrucker.com
Drug traffickers thought they could get away with this sneaky jicama trick – see what happened next

By Dana Guthrie -
CBP seizes nearly $7.5M in methamphetamine at the Pharr International Bridge hidden in jicama.

PHARR, Texas The U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the Pharr International Bridge this week seized nearly $7.5 million in methamphetamine concealed within a tractor trailer hauling jicama.

“Seizures like this one illustrate the scourge of hard narcotics like methamphetamine and the determination, vigilance and experience of our frontline CBP officers to utilize their training, experience and resources to prevent it from entering the U.S. and causing further harm,” said Carlos Rodriguez, Port Director Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

838lbsmethpharr120924.jpg
Packages containing 838 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge hidden in jicama. (Photo courtesy CBP)

On Dec. 9, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer making entry from Mexico. The tractor trailer was selected for inspection, which included utilization of non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and CBP canines. After physically inspecting the tractor trailer, officers discovered a total of 892 packages containing 838 pounds (380.28 kg) of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the conveyance. The methamphetamine has a total estimated street value of $7,494,558.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics, tractor and trailer. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

