Kentucky suspends maximum driving time restrictions for commercial drivers

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray signed an official order Wednesday, Dec. 28, temporarily suspending maximum driving time restrictions for commercial drivers engaged in the transport of livestock feed and live poultry to alleviate supply chain delays and disruptions made worse by recent winter weather.
“This temporary waiver of service hours helps support the agricultural industry by accelerating the delivery of critical supplies and live poultry,” Gray said.
The order is effective through 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Jan. 20, 2023. It temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if providing response to affected areas.
To ensure the safety of the traveling public, carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.