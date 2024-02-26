Kentucky Teamsters demand that senators vote against driverless truck bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Teamsters, firefighters, police officers, other union members and elected officials gathered Feb. 22 at the Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort to demand that senators vote against House Bill 7. According to a statement released by the Teamsters, the legislation would legalize driverless trucks in the state with little to no oversight.

“We cannot let California’s Big Tech write laws for our state. Lawmakers need to pass legislation that’s by and for Kentucky residents,” said Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman. “Senators need to preserve good union jobs, safe streets, and the will of the people by stopping this bill dead in its tracks.”

The Teamsters’ statement said that safety problems are widespread in states that allow driverless vehicles, citing several incidents in which driverless taxis struck pedestrians, bicyclists and other vehicles. In October 2023, a Cruise robotaxi ran over a pedestrian and dragged her 20 feet; then, just this month, vehicles operated by Cruise nearly collided with children in two separate incidents, the statement noted. Also this month, a Waymo robotaxi hit a cyclist in San Franciso and two Waymo robotaxis crashed into the same truck just minutes apart. As a result of these accidents, the statement said, Cruise is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice and Waymo has issued a software recall.

“Driverless trucks are a danger to highway safety and good jobs in Kentucky. These companies only care about profit and not the safety of our roads or the thousands of jobs that will be put at risk by this unproven technology,” said Avral Thompson, Teamsters Central Region International Vice President and President of Teamsters Local 89. “Our elected leaders must listen to the workers of this state — not the corporations — and vote no on HB 7.”

According to the Teamsters’ statement, polling shows more than four out of five Kentucky voters would be less likely to support their legislature if they voted to allow driverless cars and trucks on Kentucky roads, and they were concerned that driverless vehicles are a threat to replacing workers’ jobs.

“Many drivers across Kentucky have good-paying union jobs and contracts that have been hard-fought over many years,” said John Stovall, President of Teamsters Joint Council 94. “If automation in other sectors of the economy has demonstrated anything, it’s that the jobs that replace those lost to automation are low-wage, exploitative, and nowhere close to being middle class. Artificial intelligence needs to be introduced in a way that benefits everyone in society — not just the billionaires.”