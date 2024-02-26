TheTrucker.com
Iowa State Patrol warns drivers of the dangers of driving while fatigued

By Erica N. Guy -
Iowa State Patrol warns drivers of the dangers of driving while fatigued
This photo shows the wreckage of a tractor-trailer involved in a Feb. 23, 2024, crash on Interstate 380 in Brandon, Iowa. (Courtesy: Iowa State Patrol Commercial Motor Vehicle Unit via Facebook)
A tractor involved in a Feb. 23, 2024, crash on Interstate 380 in Brandon, Iowa, is removed from the site. (Courtesy: Iowa State Patrol Commercial Motor Vehicle Unit via Facebook)

BRANDON, Iowa — Driving while fatigued can have catastrophic consequences, the Iowa State Patrol Commercial Vehicle Unit warned drivers via social media posts on Friday, Feb. 23.

The posts appeared following the unit’s response to a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 380 in Buchanan County at mile marker 49.

“Amazingly nobody was hurt in this crash on I-380 recently. It is, however, an important reminder for everyone that driving while fatigued can be just as dangerous as driving while impaired!” the post read.

Erica N. Guy
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor's degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.
