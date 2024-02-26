Iowa State Patrol warns drivers of the dangers of driving while fatigued

BRANDON, Iowa — Driving while fatigued can have catastrophic consequences, the Iowa State Patrol Commercial Vehicle Unit warned drivers via social media posts on Friday, Feb. 23.
The posts appeared following the unit’s response to a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 380 in Buchanan County at mile marker 49.
“Amazingly nobody was hurt in this crash on I-380 recently. It is, however, an important reminder for everyone that driving while fatigued can be just as dangerous as driving while impaired!” the post read.
