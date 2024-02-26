TA’s 300th store to bring 60 truck parking spaces to Walton, Kentucky

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA), a bp brand, will celebrate a milestone with the opening of its 300th travel center this week. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. Feb. 27 at the newly rebuilt TA in Walton, Kentucky.

According to a company statement, this newest travel center is part of TA’s strategic network growth plan, which complements bp’s existing convenience and mobility business to offer all guests a seamless nationwide experience, both along the interstate and off.

“Celebrating this achievement is very exciting for both our team members and guests, and we are committed to continued growth and innovation to provide an outstanding experience for all travelers who visit us,” said Debi Boffa, CEO of TravelCenters of America. “We look forward to welcoming guests into our newly rebuilt Walton, Kentucky, travel center, which provides a welcoming, pleasant atmosphere with excellent amenities.”

TA’s new Walton, Kentucky, location at 145 Richwood Road, offers the following amenities:

Convenience store with hot and cold beverages, snacks and merchandise;

Dining: HWY Kitchen and KFC;

6 diesel fueling positions (DEF available at every pump);

12 bp gas positions;

60 truck parking spaces;

48 car parking spaces (RV parking available);

TA Truck Service Center with four bays;

Emergency roadside assistance services;

Six Showers;

Laundry facilities;

CAT scales;

Drivers’ lounge; and

Pet area.

To celebrate the opening of the TA in Walton, Kentucky, the company is donating $2,500 to the Freestore Foodbank of Cincinnati, the largest emergency food and services provider to children and families in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana.

During the grand opening celebration, TA is awarding 3,000 professional drivers with double fuel points when using UltraONE Loyalty. In addition, all TA customers are eligible to enter an Instagram contest for a chance to win one of 30 $100 bp gift cards.

TA was acquired by bp in May 2023, adding around 290 sites to bp’s U.S. network at the time. This year, TA plans to open 20 new locations. Other 2024 strategic initiatives include:

Adding 1,600 new truck parking spaces.

The installation of biodiesel blending infrastructure and bp Pulse EV charging stations at select sites throughout the country.

Improving guest touchpoints through enhanced store layouts and new benefits to its loyalty program.

Upgrading TA Truck Service mobile maintenance and emergency roadside assistance vehicles to better serve its fleet customers and professional drivers.